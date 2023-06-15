Shaolin Capital Management LLC Buys 133,355 Shares of ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFIN)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFIN – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 933,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,355 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ExcelFin Acquisition were worth $9,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in ExcelFin Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in ExcelFin Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in ExcelFin Acquisition by 34.4% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,171,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,741,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in ExcelFin Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ExcelFin Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

ExcelFin Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of XFIN stock opened at $10.38 on Thursday. ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.29.

ExcelFin Acquisition Company Profile

ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

