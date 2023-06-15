Shaolin Capital Management LLC Buys 134,907 Shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,284,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,907 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I were worth $13,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVCB. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I by 4,722.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. 61.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

Shares of IVCB opened at $10.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average of $10.43. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $11.39.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses or assets in the business services, consumer and lifestyle, niche manufacturing, and technology sectors in Western Europe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.