Shaolin Capital Management LLC Buys 315,858 Shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCT)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCT – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,365,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315,858 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TKB Critical Technologies 1 were worth $14,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,837,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,931,000 after acquiring an additional 170,361 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 700,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,211,000 after buying an additional 145,726 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 by 3,110.4% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 609,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,174,000 after buying an additional 590,286 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 567,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,841,000 after buying an additional 25,971 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 by 1,226.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 459,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,736,000 after buying an additional 424,762 shares during the period. 73.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TKB Critical Technologies 1 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ USCT opened at $10.54 on Thursday. TKB Critical Technologies 1 has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $11.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day moving average is $10.43.

TKB Critical Technologies 1 Profile

TKB Critical Technologies 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on businesses in the advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, automation, data security, energy storage and power management, financial technology, industrial software, Internet of Things, microelectronics, robotics, and wireless communications equipment sectors.

