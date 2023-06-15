Shaolin Capital Management LLC Buys 50,000 Shares of C5 Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CXAC)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in C5 Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CXAC – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 550,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in C5 Acquisition were worth $5,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of C5 Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $792,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in C5 Acquisition by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,672,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,095,000 after acquiring an additional 252,400 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in C5 Acquisition by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in C5 Acquisition in the first quarter worth $4,353,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in C5 Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $2,548,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C5 Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of C5 Acquisition stock opened at $10.61 on Thursday. C5 Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.38.

C5 Acquisition Company Profile

C5 Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. C5 Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

