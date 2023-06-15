Shaolin Capital Management LLC Buys 80,000 Shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDB)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDB – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 953,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II were worth $9,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XPDB. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,872,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,573,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,914,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,910,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,952,000. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XPDB opened at $10.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.20. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $10.65.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the transition energy and renewable sector in North America.

