Shaolin Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBY)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 548,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,597,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,223,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 81,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 17,538 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,038,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,532,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition by 27.8% in the third quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 414,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. 67.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LIBY stock opened at $10.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.46. Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85.

Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the oil and gas sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

