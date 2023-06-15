Shaolin Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETE)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETE – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 730,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition were worth $7,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $993,000. 60.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of TETE stock opened at $10.72 on Thursday. Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.53.

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Company Profile

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire companies in the technology and telecommunications sector in Malaysia.

