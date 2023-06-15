Shaolin Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU – Get Rating) by 68.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 749,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305,000 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in bleuacacia were worth $7,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in bleuacacia by 395.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in bleuacacia during the first quarter valued at about $179,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in bleuacacia during the first quarter valued at about $298,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in bleuacacia during the fourth quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC grew its stake in shares of bleuacacia by 17,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLEU opened at $10.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.17. bleuacacia ltd has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $11.05.

bleuacacia ltd does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of premium branded consumer retail.

