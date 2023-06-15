Shaolin Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in TPB Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:TPBA)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TPB Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:TPBA – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 600,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TPB Acquisition Co. I were worth $6,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of TPB Acquisition Co. I by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Sea Otter Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TPB Acquisition Co. I by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Sea Otter Advisors LLC now owns 181,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 6,751 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of TPB Acquisition Co. I during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of TPB Acquisition Co. I during the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TPB Acquisition Co. I in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

TPB Acquisition Co. I Stock Performance

Shares of TPB Acquisition Co. I stock opened at $5.93 on Thursday. TPB Acquisition Co. I has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $12.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.25.

About TPB Acquisition Co. I

TPB Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities across the food, agriculture, biomanufacturing, and life sciences sectors.

