Shaolin Capital Management LLC Has $12.32 Million Position in Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,202,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,166 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cartesian Growth Co. II were worth $12,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Cartesian Growth Co. II by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cartesian Growth Co. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Cartesian Growth Co. II during the 3rd quarter worth $300,000. Gritstone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cartesian Growth Co. II during the 4th quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC increased its stake in Cartesian Growth Co. II by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 171,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 35,600 shares during the period. 59.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cartesian Growth Co. II alerts:

Cartesian Growth Co. II Stock Performance

Cartesian Growth Co. II stock opened at $10.63 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.42. Cartesian Growth Co. II has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $11.65.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Profile

Cartesian Growth Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Cartesian Growth Corporation II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RENE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cartesian Growth Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartesian Growth Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.