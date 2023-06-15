Shaolin Capital Management LLC Has $12.49 Million Stake in NorthView Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NVAC)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NorthView Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NVAC – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,233,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of NorthView Acquisition worth $12,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVAC. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NorthView Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,940,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NorthView Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,550,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NorthView Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,463,000. RPO LLC lifted its holdings in NorthView Acquisition by 324.1% in the 4th quarter. RPO LLC now owns 269,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 205,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in NorthView Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,473,000. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NorthView Acquisition alerts:

NorthView Acquisition Stock Performance

NVAC opened at $10.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.27. NorthView Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $10.75.

NorthView Acquisition Company Profile

NorthView Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus its search on businesses that are focused on healthcare sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthView Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NVAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthView Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthView Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.