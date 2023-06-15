Shaolin Capital Management LLC Has $13.28 Million Holdings in Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DSAQ)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DSAQ – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,290,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796,325 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Direct Selling Acquisition were worth $13,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Direct Selling Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,330,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Direct Selling Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $2,673,000. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in Direct Selling Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Direct Selling Acquisition by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Direct Selling Acquisition by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 431,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 24,065 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DSAQ stock opened at $10.68 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.43. Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.73.

Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on searching businesses within the direct selling industry.

