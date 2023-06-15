Shaolin Capital Management LLC Has $14.36 Million Holdings in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAA)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAA – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,386,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition were worth $14,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GGAA. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $10,340,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $7,576,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $7,027,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $6,972,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,892,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,603,000 after acquiring an additional 657,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition stock opened at $11.55 on Thursday. Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $27.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.75.

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its efforts on identifying technology companies operating primarily within the consumer internet industry in Europe, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, or the United States.

