Shaolin Capital Management LLC Has $18.59 Million Holdings in Hawks Acquisition Corp (NYSE:HWKZ)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Hawks Acquisition Corp (NYSE:HWKZ – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,861,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 984,922 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Hawks Acquisition worth $18,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Hawks Acquisition by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 19,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawks Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Hawks Acquisition by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,209,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,740,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the period. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawks Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawks Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Hawks Acquisition Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HWKZ opened at $10.42 on Thursday. Hawks Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $11.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average of $10.12.

Hawks Acquisition Company Profile

Hawks Acquisition Corp, a special purpose acquisition company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

