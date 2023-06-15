Shaolin Capital Management LLC Has $4.37 Million Stock Holdings in UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAA)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAA – Get Rating) by 631.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369,784 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UTA Acquisition were worth $4,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in UTA Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in UTA Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UTA Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of UTA Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UTA Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UTA Acquisition alerts:

UTA Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

UTAA stock opened at $10.55 on Thursday. UTA Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $11.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.49 and its 200-day moving average is $10.36.

About UTA Acquisition

UTA Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the gaming, digital media, creator economy, entertainment, and technology industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UTA Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTA Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.