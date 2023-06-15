Shaolin Capital Management LLC Has $5.16 Million Position in Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,247 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Onyx Acquisition Co. I were worth $5,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 704,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 169,900 shares during the period. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new position in Onyx Acquisition Co. I during the fourth quarter worth about $3,378,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in Onyx Acquisition Co. I by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 3,281,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,117 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its position in Onyx Acquisition Co. I by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 970,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,010,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Onyx Acquisition Co. I during the fourth quarter worth about $1,388,000. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Onyx Acquisition Co. I Price Performance

NASDAQ:ONYX opened at $10.69 on Thursday. Onyx Acquisition Co. I has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.49.

About Onyx Acquisition Co. I

Onyx Acquisition Co I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on construction technology and general industrials.

