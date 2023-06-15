Shaolin Capital Management LLC Has $6.52 Million Stock Holdings in Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVT)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVT – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 635,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,000 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Finnovate Acquisition were worth $6,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Finnovate Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Finnovate Acquisition by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Finnovate Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $758,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Finnovate Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,237,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Finnovate Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,265,000. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Finnovate Acquisition alerts:

Finnovate Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ FNVT opened at $10.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.39. Finnovate Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $10.94.

Finnovate Acquisition Profile

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire Israel-related companies, including companies focused on payments, insuretech, wealthtech, regtech, digital banking, fintech as a service (FAAS), banking as a service (BAAS), cyber area for financial institutions, blockchain and crypto, algo-trading and exchanges, and lending and credit line platforms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Finnovate Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finnovate Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.