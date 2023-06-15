Shaolin Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,175,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151,974 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Investcorp India Acquisition were worth $12,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Investcorp India Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,616,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Investcorp India Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,453,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Investcorp India Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,072,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Investcorp India Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,446,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 732,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,579,000 after purchasing an additional 132,592 shares in the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Investcorp India Acquisition alerts:

Investcorp India Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IVCA opened at $10.70 on Thursday. Investcorp India Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $11.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.47.

About Investcorp India Acquisition

Investcorp India Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Investcorp Acquisition Corp.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Investcorp India Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investcorp India Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.