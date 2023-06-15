Shaolin Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MURF)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MURF – Get Rating) by 66.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 616,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,000 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy Canyon Acquisition were worth $6,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Canyon Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Canyon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Canyon Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Canyon Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $683,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy Canyon Acquisition by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 550,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 87,030 shares during the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Canyon Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Murphy Canyon Acquisition stock opened at $10.70 on Thursday. Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $10.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.38.

About Murphy Canyon Acquisition

Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying businesses in the real estate industry, including construction, homebuilding, real estate owners and operators, arrangers of financing, insurance, and other services for real estate, and adjacent businesses and technologies targeting the real estate space.

