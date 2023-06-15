Shaolin Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGC)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 847,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,500 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I were worth $8,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 257,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 525,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 25,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 217,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 35,638 shares in the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jaguar Global Growth Co. I alerts:

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Price Performance

Shares of JGGC opened at $10.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.37. Jaguar Global Growth Co. I has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $11.68.

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Profile

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida. Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I operates as a subsidiary of Jaguar Global Growth Partners I, LLC.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JGGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Global Growth Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.