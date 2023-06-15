Shaolin Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 519,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,002 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Frontier Investment were worth $5,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FICV. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Frontier Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,502,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Frontier Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,232,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Frontier Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,780,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Frontier Investment by 308.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 359,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 271,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC raised its stake in Frontier Investment by 298.8% in the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 200,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. 35.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FICV opened at $10.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.17. The company has a market capitalization of $258.25 million, a P/E ratio of 60.76 and a beta of 0.01. Frontier Investment Corp has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $10.77.

Frontier Investment ( NASDAQ:FICV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter.

Frontier Investment Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, and digital services sectors in the Middle East, North Africa, Turkey, Sub-Saharan Africa, and South and Southeast Asia.

