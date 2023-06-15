Shaolin Capital Management LLC Makes New $13.55 Million Investment in TH International Limited (NASDAQ:THCH)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TH International Limited (NASDAQ:THCH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,873,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,549,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of TH International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TH International during the third quarter worth $309,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TH International in the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TH International in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TH International in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TH International by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

TH International Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of TH International stock opened at $3.15 on Thursday. TH International Limited has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $8.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

TH International Company Profile

TH International ( NASDAQ:THCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.00 million during the quarter.

TH International Limited operates Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. TH International Limited is a subsidiary of Tim Hortons Inc

