Shaolin Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Jaws Mustang Acquisition Co. (NYSE:JWSM)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition Co. (NYSE:JWSM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,158,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $182,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $640,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $752,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $1,010,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $1,380,000.

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of JWSM opened at $10.56 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.15. Jaws Mustang Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $10.87.

About Jaws Mustang Acquisition

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

