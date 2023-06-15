Shaolin Capital Management LLC Purchases 152,157 Shares of Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOAC)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOAC – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 672,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,157 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Talon 1 Acquisition were worth $6,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TOAC. Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Talon 1 Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Talon 1 Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $543,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 54,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 20,303 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Talon 1 Acquisition alerts:

Talon 1 Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TOAC opened at $10.54 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.51. Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.37.

About Talon 1 Acquisition

Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business combination opportunities in the aerospace, aviation, and aviation services industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Talon 1 Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talon 1 Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.