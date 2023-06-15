Shaolin Capital Management LLC Purchases 218,574 Shares of The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGD)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGD – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,306,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,574 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Growth for Good Acquisition worth $13,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Growth for Good Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Growth for Good Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $551,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Growth for Good Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $555,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Growth for Good Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $961,000.

NASDAQ:GFGD opened at $10.39 on Thursday. The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.18.

The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

