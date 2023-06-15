Shaolin Capital Management LLC Purchases 25,099 Shares of RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFAC)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFAC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 950,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,099 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of RF Acquisition worth $9,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RFAC. RPO LLC bought a new stake in shares of RF Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in RF Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $274,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in RF Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $296,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. grew its holdings in RF Acquisition by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 34,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RF Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $579,000. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

RF Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RFAC opened at $10.42 on Thursday. RF Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $10.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.24.

RF Acquisition Company Profile

RF Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services, media, technology, retail, interpersonal communication, transportation, and education sectors.

