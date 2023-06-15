Shaolin Capital Management LLC Purchases 35,000 Shares of FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTII)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTII – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 960,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of FutureTech II Acquisition worth $9,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTII. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FutureTech II Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,165,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of FutureTech II Acquisition by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 317,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 167,000 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FutureTech II Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,538,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FutureTech II Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,511,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of FutureTech II Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,235,000. Institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.
FutureTech II Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of FutureTech II Acquisition stock opened at $10.65 on Thursday. FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $12.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average is $10.40.
FutureTech II Acquisition Profile
FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire and manage a business in the technology industry.
