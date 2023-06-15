Shaolin Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 775,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,851,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $509,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $5,917,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $8,610,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $7,395,000. Finally, Dryden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $7,598,000.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:SVII opened at $10.52 on Thursday. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $10.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.32.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Profile

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

