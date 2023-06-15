Shaolin Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCB)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCB – Get Rating) by 205.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 952,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 640,014 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in A SPAC II Acquisition were worth $9,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in A SPAC II Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in A SPAC II Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $299,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in A SPAC II Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $315,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in A SPAC II Acquisition by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 12,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in A SPAC II Acquisition by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 57,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 11,350 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A SPAC II Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASCB opened at $10.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.34. A SPAC II Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $10.55.

A SPAC II Acquisition Company Profile

A SPAC II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue prospective targets that are in the industries that apply technologies, such as Proptech and Fintech in North America, Europe, and Asia.

