Shaolin Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRD)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRD – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,623,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 575,285 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV were worth $16,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the third quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV Price Performance

NASDAQ:DCRD opened at $7.37 on Thursday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $17.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.20.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV Company Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in energy and agriculture, industrials, transportation, and commercial and residential sectors.

