Shaolin Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCL)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCL – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 812,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Roth Ch Acquisition V worth $8,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROCL. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Roth Ch Acquisition V during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roth Ch Acquisition V during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Roth Ch Acquisition V during the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roth Ch Acquisition V during the 1st quarter valued at $197,000.

Get Roth Ch Acquisition V alerts:

Roth Ch Acquisition V Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROCL opened at $10.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.32 and its 200 day moving average is $10.23. Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.36.

Roth Ch Acquisition V Profile

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of business services, consumer, healthcare, wellness, technology, and sustainability sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roth Ch Acquisition V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roth Ch Acquisition V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.