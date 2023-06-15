Shaolin Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAQ)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAQ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 795,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II were worth $8,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 57,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 539,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II stock opened at $10.47 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.31. Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $11.45.

Company Profile

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on targets operating in the technology-focused areas, including software, mobile and IoT applications, digital and energy transformation, cloud, and cyber communications, as well as high bandwidth services, including LTE, remote sensing, and 5G communications.

