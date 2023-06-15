Shaolin Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415,013 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Data Knights Acquisition were worth $5,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in Data Knights Acquisition by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 102,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 13,395 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Data Knights Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Data Knights Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Data Knights Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Data Knights Acquisition by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 610,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,076 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Data Knights Acquisition alerts:

Data Knights Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of DKDCA opened at $10.91 on Thursday. Data Knights Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $10.98. The firm has a market cap of $82.55 million, a P/E ratio of -83.88 and a beta of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.66.

Data Knights Acquisition Profile

Data Knights Acquisition ( NASDAQ:DKDCA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the data centers and internet technology sectors. Data Knights Acquisition Corp.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKDCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Data Knights Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data Knights Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.