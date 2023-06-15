Shaolin Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SZZL)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SZZL – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 479,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,411 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sizzle Acquisition were worth $4,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Sizzle Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Sizzle Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Sizzle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Sizzle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Sizzle Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 54.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sizzle Acquisition Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of SZZL stock opened at $10.81 on Thursday. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.42.

Sizzle Acquisition Profile

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to focus on entering into merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on investing in the restaurant, hospitality, food and beverage, retail, consumer, food and food related technology, and real estate industries.

