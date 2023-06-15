Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Short Interest Down 60.8% in May

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 60.8% from the May 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Shiseido from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.
Shares of Shiseido stock opened at $48.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Shiseido has a 1 year low of $32.70 and a 1 year high of $52.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.78.
Shiseido Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of cosmetics for men and women. It operates through the following segments: Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe, Travel Retail, Professional, and Others. The Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, and Europe segments sell cosmetics, fragrance, and personal care products with core brands such as Shiseido, clé de peau BEAUTÉ, ELIXIR, MAQUILLAGE, AUPRES, urara, TSUBAKI, Za, and narciso rodriguez in each corresponding region.
