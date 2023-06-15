Short Interest in Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Decreases By 29.1%

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the May 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 210,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Actinium Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATNM. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. 11.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATNM shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, William Blair cut Actinium Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ATNM opened at $7.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.31. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.73 and a 12 month high of $15.12.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.01). Actinium Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.01% and a negative net margin of 2,885.09%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel targeted therapies. It also develops and markets medicines for relapsed or refractory cancer patients. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

