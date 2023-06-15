Short Interest in Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWLIF) Expands By 38.4%

Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWLIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 317,400 shares, a growth of 38.4% from the May 15th total of 229,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 306,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Ameriwest Lithium Trading Up 8.3 %
Shares of Ameriwest Lithium stock opened at 0.28 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of 0.19. Ameriwest Lithium has a 12-month low of 0.12 and a 12-month high of 0.74.
About Ameriwest Lithium
