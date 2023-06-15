Short Interest in Arrow Exploration Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSTPF) Drops By 55.6%

Arrow Exploration Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSTPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the May 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Arrow Exploration Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.25. Arrow Exploration has a 12-month low of C$0.01 and a 12-month high of C$0.31.

About Arrow Exploration

Arrow Exploration Corp. operates as a junior oil and natural gas exploration and development company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Western Canada. Its assets are located in Alberta, Canada, and in the Llanos, Magdalena, and Caguan/Putumayo regions, Colombia.

