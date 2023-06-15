Short Interest in Distoken Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DIST) Drops By 30.0%

Distoken Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DIST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the May 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Distoken Acquisition Stock Performance
DIST opened at $10.29 on Thursday. Distoken Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.27.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Distoken Acquisition
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIST. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Distoken Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,902,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Distoken Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $762,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Distoken Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,256,000. Kim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Distoken Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,034,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Distoken Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,087,000.
Distoken Acquisition Company Profile
Distoken Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Distoken Acquisition Corporation is based in Kunming, China.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Distoken Acquisition (DIST)
- Game-Changing News For AMD And Its Shareholders
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can Chegg’s AI Pivot Save It From Disruption?
- Best Investment Strategy in 2023: Determine the Right One for You
- Enovix: A Rising Power in the Lithium-Ion Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Distoken Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distoken Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.