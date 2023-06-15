Short Interest in Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON) Expands By 20.9%

Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,700 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the May 15th total of 83,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPON. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Expion360 during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expion360 during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Expion360 during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expion360 during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expion360 during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Expion360 Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ XPON opened at $4.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $32.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.18. Expion360 has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $7.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.68.
About Expion360
Expion360 Inc designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It also provides various models of industrial tiedowns; battery monitors; terminal blocks; and bus bars.
