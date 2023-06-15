Short Interest in Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON) Expands By 20.9%

Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,700 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the May 15th total of 83,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPON. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Expion360 during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expion360 during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Expion360 during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expion360 during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expion360 during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Expion360 Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ XPON opened at $4.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $32.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.18. Expion360 has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $7.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.68.

About Expion360

Expion360 ( NASDAQ:XPON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. Expion360 had a negative return on equity of 180.75% and a negative net margin of 135.32%. As a group, analysts forecast that Expion360 will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expion360 Inc designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It also provides various models of industrial tiedowns; battery monitors; terminal blocks; and bus bars.

