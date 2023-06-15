Short Interest in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Declines By 29.5%

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 711,600 shares, a decline of 29.5% from the May 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 939,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the first quarter valued at about $11,721,510,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the first quarter valued at about $12,215,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 188,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 5.4% during the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund alerts:

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Price Performance

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund stock opened at $22.80 on Thursday. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $21.79 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.14.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for FTGC Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad exposure to commodities through futures contracts. The fund is structured as a 1940 Act open-ended fund.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.