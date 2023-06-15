Short Interest in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Declines By 29.5%

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 959,100 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the May 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,396,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBWB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 101.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573,636 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,212,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,291 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at about $71,473,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 75.2% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,550,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,086,000 after acquiring an additional 665,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 156.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,042,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,771,000 after acquiring an additional 636,478 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWB opened at $41.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $36.19 and a 12 month high of $59.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.07.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco KBW Bank ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.334 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

