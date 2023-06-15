Short Interest in Japan Hotel REIT Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPOF) Drops By 60.4%

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPOFGet Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 60.4% from the May 15th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NIPOF opened at $457.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $457.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $457.38. Japan Hotel REIT Investment has a fifty-two week low of $457.38 and a fifty-two week high of $607.00.

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation(JHR) is the J-REIT that specifies in the hotels. JHR has the basic principle of ensuring the steady growth and stable revenue in mid to long term view to operate asset.

