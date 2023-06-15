Short Interest in MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Grows By 28.6%

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 214,700 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the May 15th total of 167,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 227,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

MingZhu Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of YGMZ opened at $0.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.49. MingZhu Logistics has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $6.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MingZhu Logistics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MingZhu Logistics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,349 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.26% of MingZhu Logistics worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About MingZhu Logistics

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides trucking and delivery services using its truckload fleet and subcontractors in the People's Republic of China. The company serves sizeable logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a truckload fleet with 102 tractors and 76 trailers.

Read More

