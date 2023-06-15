Short Interest in Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) Drops By 32.9%

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, a decrease of 32.9% from the May 15th total of 4,340,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on XM. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Qualtrics International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.15 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.20 price target on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Qualtrics International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.15 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James lowered shares of Qualtrics International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Qualtrics International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.93.

Qualtrics International Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Qualtrics International stock opened at $18.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.97 and its 200 day moving average is $17.76. Qualtrics International has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $18.14.

Insider Activity

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $409.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.90 million. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 67.08% and a negative return on equity of 49.79%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Zig Serafin sold 338,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $6,065,164.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,104,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,778,891.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian Stucki sold 2,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $43,331.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 608,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,000,799.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Zig Serafin sold 338,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $6,065,164.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,104,966 shares in the company, valued at $198,778,891.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 558,100 shares of company stock valued at $9,992,798 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualtrics International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Qualtrics International by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Qualtrics International by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Qualtrics International by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 21.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

Featured Stories

