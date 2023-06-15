Short Interest in Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOSWW) Drops By 26.9%

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOSWW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the May 15th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

XOS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XOSWW opened at $0.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.04. XOS has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.35.

Insider Activity at XOS

In other news, Director George N. Mattson purchased 60,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $36,039.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 690,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,039.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director George N. Mattson acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $62,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 836,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,344.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George N. Mattson acquired 60,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $36,039.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 690,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,039.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 295,366 shares of company stock worth $173,514 over the last ninety days.

