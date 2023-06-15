Short Interest in Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) Grows By 29.3%

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the May 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Xunlei in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Xunlei alerts:

Institutional Trading of Xunlei

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Xunlei by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 9,761 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xunlei during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xunlei by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 62,834 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xunlei during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Xunlei by 2,164.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 49,869 shares during the period. 6.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xunlei Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Xunlei stock opened at $1.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Xunlei has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $117.36 million, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.83.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $96.96 million during the quarter. Xunlei had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 5.55%.

Xunlei Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xunlei Ltd. is a holding company, which provides shared cloud computing and blockchain technology services. It provides a wide range of products and services across cloud acceleration, blockchain, shared cloud computing and digital entertainment to deliver an efficient internet experience. The company was founded by Sheng Long Zou and Hao Cheng in December 2002 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xunlei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xunlei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.