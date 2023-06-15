Short Interest in Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV) Increases By 19.0%

Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the May 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zenvia

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZENV. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Zenvia by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 6,417 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Zenvia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zenvia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Zenvia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $464,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in Zenvia by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. 35.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zenvia alerts:

Zenvia Price Performance

Shares of ZENV stock opened at $0.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Zenvia has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $3.26.

About Zenvia

Zenvia ( NASDAQ:ZENV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Zenvia had a negative return on equity of 21.50% and a negative net margin of 30.55%. The company had revenue of $34.47 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Zenvia will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zenvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zenvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.