Short Interest in Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV) Increases By 19.0%

Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the May 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zenvia
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZENV. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Zenvia by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 6,417 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Zenvia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zenvia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Zenvia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $464,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in Zenvia by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. 35.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Zenvia Price Performance
Shares of ZENV stock opened at $0.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Zenvia has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $3.26.
About Zenvia
Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.
Read More
