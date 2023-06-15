Short Interest in Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL) Grows By 44.4%

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the May 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 Trading Up 1.0 %
ZIONL stock opened at $24.00 on Thursday. Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $27.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.36.
Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4344 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9
