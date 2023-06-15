Short Interest in Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL) Grows By 44.4%

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the May 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 Trading Up 1.0 %

ZIONL stock opened at $24.00 on Thursday. Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $27.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.36.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4344 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 stock. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 ( NASDAQ:ZIONL Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 63,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,000.

