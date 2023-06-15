Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $217.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.77. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $218.53. The company has a market capitalization of $300.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.