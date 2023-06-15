Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
NYSEARCA VTI opened at $217.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.77. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $218.53. The company has a market capitalization of $300.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.
